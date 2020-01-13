FALL BRANCH, Tenn. — Deaf since she was 2 years old, Sarah Ball has been recognized by HearStrong, a national charity dedicated to helping those with hearing problems, and now she’s giving her mother the gift of hearing.
When Sarah, 9, was born, her hearing was normal. But by the time she was 2, her parents started noticing that her speech was not developing — she only knew about 10 words — and she became clingy and frightened. When her father came home from work one day, her parents realized there was a problem.
“She was sitting on the floor playing with her back to the door, and he opened the door and hollered at her ‘Daddy’s home’ and she didn’t respond,” said Sarah’s mother, Sherry Ball. “It wasn’t until he shut the door that she turned around and ran and hugged him. She felt the vibration through the floor. That’s when we knew something was not right.”
The Balls, who live in Fall Branch, Tennessee, took Sarah in for hearing tests and learned that she had profound hearing loss. She was diagnosed with enlarged vestibular aqueduct, or EVA, which means her inner ear canal is larger than normal. Ball explained that in Sarah’s case, this mutation allowed too much fluid into her ear, which killed the cells of the tiny hairs that grow inside and transmit sound. These hairs will not grow back, leaving Sarah permanently deaf.
At first, doctors tried hearing aids for Sarah, and she could hear things like loud engines, but before long she couldn’t even hear that. The Balls then took Sarah to Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, where doctors performed a series of MRIs and CT scans. Finally, at the age of 3, Sarah had surgery to have bilateral cochlear implants put in.
The implants, which use electrical signals to stimulate the auditory nerve, were not activated for two weeks to give Sarah’s body a chance to heal. Then, doctors turned on only one side so that she could gradually get used to the new sensation of hearing.
“The first day they turned one side on, and they told us that the reaction could be anything, and she immediately cried because she could hear,” Ball said. “The next day, they turned the other side on and as soon as she heard, she smiled the biggest smile. We immediately began seeing that she was responding to it. We could make a sound, clapping or whatever, and she would turn and look at us, whereas before she would not.”
The implants have two parts: the internal surgically implanted device and the removable outside unit held in place by a magnet implanted under her skin. When she takes them off, she cannot hear at all, but with them both on, her hearing is normal.
Within a month of receiving the implants, Sarah started acting less afraid and she followed directions. With the help of speech therapists, she was soon saying words and increasing her vocabulary. Sarah continues to work with speech therapists and audiologists, but not nearly as frequently as before.
“When kids can’t hear, especially early in their life, they miss out on hearing speech, and it’s really important to get them in hearing aids or implants as soon as possible and try to work with them to catch them up,” Ball explained. “It affects their ability to speak and understand because a lot goes on in those early years. So the sooner they can get implants or hearing aids, the better.”
The implants must be upgraded regularly — approximately every five years is recommended. Fortunately, the Balls’ insurance covered much of the expense. Between the surgery and the implants, the cost can rapidly get unmanageable. As a result of Sarah’s struggles, the Ball family started a nonprofit program called Waiting to Hear to help the hearing impaired. The program offers free hearing screening and assists families with the expense of hearing aids and implants if necessary.
As a result of her experiences, Sarah is caring and helpful, and she volunteers with Waiting to Hear and also at her school. She enjoys helping other children with hearing loss through their fears and challenges.
She was recently named a HearStrong Champion for her efforts. She received a gold medal, T-shirt and a certificate, and most importantly to her, a set of hearing aids she can gift to the person of her choice.
In a twist of fate, her mother was recently diagnosed with hearing loss and requires hearing aids. Upon receiving her awards from HearStrong, Sarah went right past the gold medal and shirt and was most interested in getting the hearing aids for her mother.
“Sarah is such a thoughtful and caring child,” said Valerie Moore, her teacher at Fall Branch School. “She is always willing to help any of her classmates. She gives her best effort in all that she does — she is a very good student. She is happy and loves life and is very mindful of others.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.