BRISTOL, Tenn. — The annual point-in-time count of homeless people in Bristol, Tennessee will be held from noon Jan. 22 through noon Jan. 23.
The count is administered by the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness with assistance from the city’s Department of Development Services. The count helps determine how much funding will be provided to service and housing needs of Bristol, Tennessee’s homeless population through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care grant program.
Those housed at the Salvation Army of Bristol will be surveyed first. Officials will then move into other areas of the city to get a complete and accurate count.
Similar surveys will be administered across the Northeast Tennessee region served by the coalition, which includes Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Greene, Carter, Unicoi and Washington counties, plus the cities of Bristol and Kingsport. A total of 405 homeless people were counted in the region last year, including 101 in Bristol.
Those surveyed will be provided with gift bags as an incentive to participate. Food City and Healing Hands Health Center donated items. Community members are also invited to donate energy bars, canned items with pop tops and other nonperishable food items. Hygiene items and hand and foot warmers are needed. Donated items should be taken to the Ewell Easley Municipal Annex, 104 8th St., Bristol, Tennessee. The deadline for donations is Friday.
Volunteers are also needed to assist ARCH in conducting the survey. To volunteer or receive additional information, contact Doug Murray, homeless programs outreach coordinator, at 844-989-2273 or doug@appalachianhomeless.org.
