BRISTOL, Tenn. — Holston View Elementary kindergarten has been added to the list of schools participating in the Reading Buddies Bristol Program in Bristol.
The program is in Anderson, Holston View, Avoca and Fairmount elementary schools in Bristol Tennessee City Schools and Van Pelt and Highland View elementary schools in Bristol Virginia Public Schools.
After being paired with a student from kindergarten through second grade, buddy volunteers read to the student, listen to the student read, encourage the student and attend the student’s school activities when possible. As much as supporting critical reading skills, volunteers help their buddies by establishing a positive relationship with them.
For more information on volunteering, visit www.readingbuddiesbristol.org or email Community Outreach Coordinator Kay Ward at wardk@btcs.org.