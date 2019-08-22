Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN SULLIVAN... SOUTHEASTERN RUSSELL AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF BRISTOL UNTIL 100 AM EDT... AT 1202 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR BRISTOL VA, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... BRISTOL TN, BRISTOL VA, ABINGDON, LEBANON, GLADE SPRING, DAMASCUS, EMORY-MEADOW VIEW, ROSEDALE, LINDELL, SOUTH HOLSTON DAM, HOLSTON, HANSONVILLE, HILANDER PARK, BENHAMS AND HARR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&