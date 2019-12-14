VEX Robotics Tournament 01

More than 100 East Tennessee high school and middle school students competed in Saturday’s regional VEX Robotics Competition at Holston Valley Middle School in Sullivan County. Four teams will represent Tennessee in the April 2020 VEX World Robotics Championship.

 David Crigger/BHC
VEX Robotics Tournament 02

More than 100 East Tennessee high school and middle school students competed in Saturday’s regional VEX Robotics Competition at Holston Valley Middle School in Sullivan County. Four teams will represent Tennessee in the April 2020 VEX World Robotics Championship.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than 100 students from across Northeast Tennessee gathered at Holston Valley Middle School on Saturday to participate in a robotics tournament.

Sponsored by VEX Robotics, 19 middle school teams and 15 high school teams competed in the competition.

Participant teams built robots from the ground up and learned how to program them to work autonomously, then to stack cubes, according to Margaret Trent, a sixth grade math and social studies teacher who directed Saturday’s tournament.

VEX Robotics Tournament 03

Holston Valley Middle School's Clay Sherfey controls his robot during the regional VEX Robotics Competition at Holston Valley Middle School in Sullivan County. Four teams will represent Tennessee in the April 2020 VEX World Robotics Championship.

Judges from various area businesses and organizations monitored the event.

In the end, two teams among the middle schools and two teams among the high schools qualified for the state competition to be held in the spring in 2020 in Nashville, Trent said.

“Not every kid is an athlete,” Trent said. “This gives kids who are really smart and have this drive to do something an avenue to show their own talents in a different way. They love it. It’s an addiction.”

VEX Robotics Tournament 04

A competitor wears reindeer antlers during the regional VEX Robotics Competition at Holston Valley Middle School in Sullivan County. Four teams will represent Tennessee in the April 2020 VEX World Robotics Championship.

Robotics allows participants to become interested in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to develop networks of people.

A large number of volunteers joined together to host Saturday’s event, Trent said.

“The competition itself is hard,” she added, noting that participants practice many hours a week, including Saturdays.

VEX Robotics Tournament 05

Teams wait their turn to compete on Saturday regional VEX Robotics tournament at Holston Valley Middle School in Sullivan County. Four teams will represent Tennessee in the April 2020 VEX World Robotics Championship.

“The robot is only good as you driving it,” Trent said. “They have to work on their skills. They have to learn how the robot works. It’s strategy based. You really have to think about it and work to get better.”

Middle school students Holston Valley will soon transfer to the new Sullivan East Middle School on Weaver Pike. Trent said she will be teaching a robotics class at the new school, which has already scheduled a tournament for 2020.

Sign up for HeraldCourier.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments