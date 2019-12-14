BRISTOL, Tenn. — More than 100 students from across Northeast Tennessee gathered at Holston Valley Middle School on Saturday to participate in a robotics tournament.
Sponsored by VEX Robotics, 19 middle school teams and 15 high school teams competed in the competition.
Participant teams built robots from the ground up and learned how to program them to work autonomously, then to stack cubes, according to Margaret Trent, a sixth grade math and social studies teacher who directed Saturday’s tournament.
Judges from various area businesses and organizations monitored the event.
In the end, two teams among the middle schools and two teams among the high schools qualified for the state competition to be held in the spring in 2020 in Nashville, Trent said.
“Not every kid is an athlete,” Trent said. “This gives kids who are really smart and have this drive to do something an avenue to show their own talents in a different way. They love it. It’s an addiction.”
Robotics allows participants to become interested in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to develop networks of people.
A large number of volunteers joined together to host Saturday’s event, Trent said.
“The competition itself is hard,” she added, noting that participants practice many hours a week, including Saturdays.
“The robot is only good as you driving it,” Trent said. “They have to work on their skills. They have to learn how the robot works. It’s strategy based. You really have to think about it and work to get better.”
Middle school students Holston Valley will soon transfer to the new Sullivan East Middle School on Weaver Pike. Trent said she will be teaching a robotics class at the new school, which has already scheduled a tournament for 2020.
