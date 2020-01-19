BRISTOL, Va. — Hoaxers appear to be posing as the Bristol Herald Courier to trick business owners into paying for a fake Best of Bristol Award.
On Friday, an advertiser with the Bristol Herald Courier informed Amanda Shell, the digital sales manager for the Bristol Herald Courier, that they had received an email informing them that they had won a Best of Award. The advertiser suspected the email might be a hoax as the process and timeline described in the email was different than in years past.
“After receiving and reviewing the email, we were able to confirm this email was not affiliated with our contest or BHC,” David Lombardo, regional advertising director said. “We felt it important to notify the public and business community of these emails being circulated and that they are in no way affiliated with BHC and our Best of Awards program.”
Any businesses or individuals that receive similar emails are asked to contact the advertising department of the Bristol Herald Courier or David Lombardo at 276-645-2521 or dlombardo@bristolnews.com.
