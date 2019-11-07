BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol Virginia detective said Thursday that he believes a Kingsport, Tennessee, man was intentionally struck Tuesday by a vehicle driven by someone he likely knew.
Jason Kirk Moore, 46, remained in critical condition Thursday after being hit while walking on Meadow Drive near its intersection with Overhill Road, according to Bristol Virginia Police Department Sgt. Steve Crawford.
The detective continued Thursday to search for the driver, who fled from the scene before police arrived.
Moore was first taken to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment, but he was transferred to a Charlottesville, Virginia, hospital for surgery. His family is with Moore, Crawford said.
Authorities were notified around 8 p.m. Tuesday that a pedestrian had been struck. Crawford said a passerby in the neighborhood found Moore lying partially in the street.
Crawford and other officers began canvassing the neighborhood Tuesday night and have gone door-to-door seeking witnesses and asking for any camera footage. Crawford said he has obtained some security camera footage from the neighborhood.
A dark-colored vehicle was likely involved, and Crawford said it may have been damaged in the collision.
On Thursday, Crawford said he had identified a suspect but was not yet ready to name the person. He has not determined a motive but said it appears to have been an intentional incident and the two likely knew each other.
Crawford, who typically has a busy caseload, said he has focused on the incident this week as he attempts to locate the driver. He noted that hit-and-runs, whether someone is injured or not, are a crime.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Virginia Police Department.
