An intrasquad game was being played at the spring training facility of the New York Yankees in Tampa, Florida, one sunny afternoon in 1997.
Unleashing pitches from the mound was MLB veteran Dwight “Doc” Gooden.
Standing at the plate was a minor leaguer by the name of Allen Butler.
“I hit a double,” Butler said. “I can’t forget that and it’s still in my mind.”
Rye Cove High School, Lincoln Memorial University and four seasons in pro ball were the primary stops on Butler’s hit parade and the journey from the tiny community of Mabe – where he grew up in Scott County, Virginia – to being an eighth-round draft choice of the Yankees is rather impressive.
For Butler, putting the bat on the ball was a skill he gained from years of practice.
“I think there were two factors in that,” Butler said. “My dad throwing me a whiffle ball every day and me hitting rocks with a stick in the driveway.”
Butler was a first-team All-Cumberland District selection as a senior (St. Paul’s Bo Lee was the league’s player of the year in 1993), but Rye Cove failed to make the VHSL Region D tournament that season and Butler wasn’t exactly in the Southwest Virginia spotlight. Butler also played basketball and football for the Eagles, but baseball was his best sport.
“He could flat swing a bat,” said Tim Johnson, who was a standout at Thomas Walker and competed against Butler. “He had that perfect, fluid lefty swing.”
Despite that swing, Butler wasn’t even a blip on the radar for teams at the next level.
“At Rye Cove we didn’t have a lot of attention thrown our way and I had hardly any college offers at all,” Butler said. “I went and talked to the coaches at Lincoln Memorial. They saw this country boy that had a big mullet going at the time and they kind of sent me on my way. Steve Hubbard, Coeburn’s coach and a well-respected guy, called them and told them they should look at me. They called me back and gave me a tryout.”
Tony Skole was an assistant coach and LMU’s recruiting coordinator at the time and remembers the day of that tryout fondly.
“Allen was with his girlfriend and was wearing cutoff jean shorts, a tank top and high-top sneakers,” Skole said. “He definitely didn’t look the part of someone who one day would be an eighth-round pick of the New York Yankees. I was worried that this may not be good.”
Butler took some grounders on the infield and uncorked a few wild throws.
His first few hacks in the batting cages produced nothing.
Head coach Ken Creehan was observing and growing impatient.
“I walked off the mound to speak with Allen at home plate,” Skole said. “It was obvious that he was nervous. … I asked him to take three deep breaths and to just relax and let it happen. He smiled and seemed to calm down.
“The next pitch I threw, he hit a hard line drive to right field. I thought OK, this is progress. Then the next pitch I threw him he hit out of the park. Then he hit the next pitch over the fence as well. The next three pitches I threw him, he launched them deep into the raised parking lot we had in right field. Coach Creehan yelled for me to come see him. He told me that he had seen enough and that he wanted to give Allen an opportunity. I ran in and told him we wanted him to be a part of the LMU baseball family and the rest is history.”
The longball binge still makes Butler smile.
“When I was at Rye Cove I was the No. 1 pitcher and hit well, but I really didn’t hit for power,” Butler said. “I’d hit three or four home runs a year. I hit five home runs [during that tryout] and I had never done that.”
Butler posted a .372 batting average in his three seasons with the Railsplitters and the .691 slugging percentage he put together for his career is still a program record.
As a junior he had grown to 6-foot-3 and 190-pounds and his sublime stat line that spring featured a .411 batting average, 16 home runs and 63 RBIs.
The guy with the initials A.B. always had quality At-Bats.
“Our junior year I think he hit the longest home run in the history of Hennon Field,” said teammate Scott Arthur.
Unlike in high school, Butler got plenty of attention in 1996 – this time from pro scouts.
“Leon Wurth from the Yankees talked to me and the coaches and said I might go somewhere near the 15th round,” Butler said. “He called me on the day of the draft and said ‘We picked you in the eighth round.’ At the time, I honestly didn’t know what that meant. I didn’t know the difference between the first round and the 100th round. I didn’t know what the world was like and I had never been outside of Southwest Virginia or Harrogate [Tennessee] except when we went on road trips.”
After taking Butler with the 239rd overall pick, Butler was assigned to the Oneonta Yankees of the short-season advanced New York-Penn League.
His two-run single in the sixth inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted the club to a 12-5 season-opening win over the Utica Blue Sox in his pro debut. However, he hit just .217 that season and committed 23 errors in 72 games.
“I wasn’t the most fleet of foot all my life and struggled sometimes at third base,” Butler said. “I had some great coaches and they helped turn me into a decent fielder. In [1997 spring training] I took thousands of groundballs for three to four hours a day and got better from that.”
He returned to Oneonta in 1997, succeeded and then was promoted to Low-A Greensboro in 1998, hitting .269 with 19 home runs and 81 RBIs. In a game against the Hickory Crawdads, he led off the bottom of the 13th inning with a walk-off homer to secure a 6-5 win.
The team was managed by former big leaguer Tom Nieto and lost in the South Atlantic League Championship Series.
“[Nieto] was awesome. I loved that guy,” Butler said. “I would tell people that playing in the minors was like the movie Bull Durham. We’d play 21 days in a row and then get a day off. That day off, which was usually a Sunday, was usually spent on the longest road trip of the year.”
On Nov. 17, 1998, the Yankees traded Butler to the Minnesota Twins for pitcher Dan Naulty. Naulty would appear in 32 big-league games in 1999 for the World Series champions.
“I was in my uncle’s hunting cabin with no phone, about eight or nine miles from the beaten path,” Butler said. “I see a car coming and it’s my mom and dad. My first thought was ‘Oh gosh, something’s wrong.’ They said I had to come back and call Mark Newman, who was over the Yankees minor leagues at the time. He told me I got traded. All my friends and family had seen it on ESPN before I did. I had no clue.”
He spent the 1999 season with the High-A Fort Myers Miracle, whose top prospect was a fellow Virginian. Michael Cuddyer had starred at Great Bridge High School in Chesapeake and became fast friends with Butler.
By the time the season was over, Butler had grown tired of the professional baseball lifestyle.
His final stats: .256 batting average, 37 home runs, 208 RBIs in 402 career minor league games.
“I really missed my family and friends and I was never at peace playing,” Butler said. “I just wanted to be home, hunting and fishing and stuff like that. I don’t have any kind of memorabilia or anything. That just wasn’t me. I just wanted to play, win the ballgame and be the best player I could be.”
Butler now works at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant in Kingsport, Tennessee, as a training specialist.
Skole is the head coach at The Citadel these days (he had an 18-year run at East Tennessee State) and will always hold Allen Butler in high regard.
“I was disappointed when Allen’s pro career ended,” Skole said. “I felt like he was just starting to figure it out. He put up some very good numbers his last two pro seasons. … I loved coaching Allen. I’ve been coaching college baseball for over a quarter of a century and Allen’s story and development will always be one of my favorites. He was a super young man and turned himself into a great player through hard work, dedication and a strong desire to compete. I sure wish I could put him in the middle of my lineup right now.”
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
May 26, 1967
A grand slam off the bat of Joe Fuller highlighted Haysi’s 10-5 hammering of Garden. … Garrett Mathews and J.D. Morefield each had three RBIs in Abingdon’s 9-4 victory over Marion. … Jackie Blevins struck out 11 in pitching a two-hitter as Holston downed Chilhowie, 3-1.
May 30, 1978
Mark Howell pitched a three-hitter and Mark Hall homered as J.J. Kelly collected a 3-1 win over Fort Defiance in the semifinals of the VHSL Group A state tournament. … Virginia High dropped a 6-5 decision to Amherst in the semifinals of the VHSL Group AA state tourney. Kevin Stallard and Bennie Hackley each had two hits for VHS.
May 28, 1985
Virginia High vanquished Giles, 6-0, in the semifinals of the VHSL Region IV tournament as Greg Turner pitched a one-hit shutout. … Richard Quillen pitched a five-hitter and Robert Bellamy smacked a grand slam to give St. Paul a 4-1 win over Powell Valley in the semifinals of the VHSL Region D tourney. … Carroll County cruised to a 14-1 win over Abingdon in the semifinals of the VHSL Region IV tourney as Jeff McCraw’s grand slam and Mike Montgomery’s one-hit pitching were among the highlights.
May 29, 1998
Ben Walls hammered out four hits and Nic Lively pitched a five-hitter in Virginia High’s 5-1 victory over Louisa in the semifinals of the VHSL Group AA state tournament. … John Battle managed just four hits off Rappahannock pitcher Jacob Hayden in a 4-1 loss in the VHSL Group A state semifinals. … Todd Kudirka’s two hits and three RBIs highlighted J.J. Kelly’s offensive explosion as the Indians annihilated Essex, 14-2, in the VHSL Group A state semifinals.
thayes@bristolnews.com
