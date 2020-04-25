David Mitchell was at a University of Tennessee function several years ago when he crossed paths with John Ward, the longtime play-by-play broadcaster at the school.
Mitchell introduced himself to Ward and was surprised at the response he got from the legendary “Voice of the Vols.”
“John Ward said, ‘You’re David Mitchell from Coeburn, Virginia. You played basketball and baseball here and you never saw a shot you didn’t like.’ This is almost 20 years after I had played at Tennessee,” Mitchell said. “I said ‘How do you remember that?’ He said ‘That’s my job.’ ”
Folks of a certain age from Southwest Virginia certainly have memories of Mitchell too.
He was a multi-sport stud for the Coeburn High School Blue Knights and later had a stint as a two-sport athlete at UT in the 1970s, competing in both baseball and basketball for the Volunteers.
If there was an athletic competition to be played, Mitchell excelled at it.
“David was a great athlete and was tough as nails. If you played with, or against him, you would not forget it,” said Bobby Collins, a Coeburn athlete himself. “He played with so much drive, there was no quit in him. He had wavy blonde hair and we often called him Goldilocks. He was always so calm in pressure situations.”
Mitchell had the complete package.
“David had great natural ability in every sport and he combined those skills with a great work ethic and long practice times,” said Ray Spenilla, another teammate of Mitchell’s at Coeburn. “Especially in basketball, which I feel was his best high school sport.”
The numbers back that up as Mitchell graduated in 1972 with a career total of 2,014 points. He became just the third player in Virginia High School League history to crack the 2K mark.
As a junior during the 1970-71 season, Mitchell averaged a VHSL-best 32.5 points per game.
He put in 28.9 points per contest as a senior.
“His ball-handling skills, quickness and his shooting abilities, especially from long range impressed me,” said Tom Boone, a teammate of Mitchell’s at Coeburn. “And I do mean long range. When he was on, he was unstoppable, even when he was double or triple teamed which was most of the time. Most of his points were from what is 3-point range now and there was no 3-point line then. If those shots could have been 3-pointers, I think he would have scored at least 50 percent more points during his career.”
During the 1969-1970 season, Mitchell scored 53 points in a 110-88 win over Clintwood in December, hitting 14 consecutive shots at one point.
A couple of weeks later against the same Greenwave squad, Terry Turner tossed in 60 points for the Blue Knights to highlight a 107-94 triumph. Turner scored more than 1,600 points during his high school career and later played at Carson-Newman University.
Coeburn coach Ira Joe Lewis certainly had a terrific tandem in Mitchell and Turner.
“Terry was just a tremendous outside shooter,” Mitchell said. “We lived pretty much right next door to each other growing up.”
Mitchell honed his skills on a nearby playground in Wise County as the hours upon hours he spent going against older guys like Turner, David McClellan, Mike Gibson and Gary Linkous only made him better.
David’s younger brother, Hurley Mitchell, was also a dandy athlete.
“We stayed on the basketball court during the summer and offseason,” Mitchell said.
Despite the high-scoring success, Coeburn’s attempt at a state tournament trip was always thwarted.
“Back then the only way to the state was a one-lane avenue,” Mitchell said. “It was tough competition.”
Meanwhile, Mitchell’s high school football career was hampered by injuries.
“I was really more of a football guy growing up,” Mitchell said. “But I stayed beat up all the time.”
Still, there were moments of gridiron glory. Bristol Herald Courier sports editor Dave Sparks wrote in the fall of 1970 that Mitchell “can run and throw on a prep scale in similarity to Archie Manning.”
“He was so talented in football, he started at quarterback as a freshman,” Spenilla said. “The first game [in 1969] against Coach Ralph Cummins and the Clintwood Greenwave, David broke his thumb in the first quarter and we battled to a 0-0 tie, because of his injury. He came back a few weeks later, played wide receiver because he couldn’t grip the football and he proceeded to catch three TD passes in his first game back. He was that good.”
The success story continued each spring.
“In baseball, he could play shortstop, outfield and even pitch some,” Spenilla said. “He probably threw the first knuckleball around here. As a left-handed hitter, he had great power for his 5-foot-10, 175-pound frame. I really liked him as a hitter. The ball seemed to jump off his bat when he hit it.”
Yet, playing hoops is where Mitchell made the most highlights and college coaches took notice.
North Carolina State, Virginia Tech, Southern California and Memphis State were among those in the mix vying for his services.
Former Tennessee standout Jimmy England, a graduate assistant coach at the time, witnessed Mitchell star in a game against the Powell Valley Vikings and suggested to his boss, Ray Mears, that he take a look at the kid in the coalfields.
Mears made the trip from Rocky Top to Norton to watch Coeburn play in the Lonesome Pine District tournament. All Mitchell did that evening was go for 48 points in a 92-74 first-round win over the Pound Wildcats.
“David is one of the few high school players I’ve ever scouted whom I decided to offer a scholarship after only seeing him play one time,” Mears told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Kenny Kerr.
A pesky injury derailed Mitchell’s freshman season in Knoxville and as he slid down the depth chart, he never got in a rhythm or fit in with Mears’ methodical style of play. His career point total at the collegiate level: two points.
The lone bucket came against DePaul on Dec. 14, 1973.
His duties for the scout team in practice included mimicking the other team’s top shooter (he once scored 45 points in an intrasquad scrimmage) and also guarding one of the Volunteers’ big guns: Ernie Grunfeld.
“I guarded Grunfeld every day in practice,” Mitchell said. “I just beat on him, because if he got it around the bucket you weren’t going to stop him.”
Mitchell recalled once giving Bernard King a haircut.
He remembered the time he, Grunfeld, 7-footer Bob Brykalski and another teammate piled into his Volkswagen following a scrimmage to head to a local Hyatt Regency hotel for a team meal.
“The doors on that car wouldn’t close,” Mitchell said.
There was also the time he relied on some ingenuity to help out a friend when Tennessee hosted Kentucky in a must-see Southeastern Conference clash.
“Bill Fleenor was from Coeburn, Virginia, and was a diehard Kentucky fan,” Mitchell said. “We were playing Kentucky in Knoxville and he called me on Saturday morning and said, ‘Hey, I’m coming in for the game, so get me some tickets.’ I said, ‘I can’t get you any tickets. There’s no way.’ And he said ‘You can figure something out. I’ll be there around noon or one o’clock.’
“He called me when he got there and it dawned on me how I was going to help him get into the game. Gibbs Hall and Stokely Athletic Center were connected at the time through the cafeteria. So, I go in the training room and get a wheelchair and I wheel it past the security guard and told him a friend of the family was coming to the game. So, I take that wheelchair out the door, Bill sits down, I give him a UT lap blanket and I rolled him up to Stokley and he got in the game.”
After 2 ½ years playing basketball, Mitchell turned his attention to baseball.
As a senior in 1977, he led the Vols in batting average (.336) and runs scored (41) and he hit better than .300 for his career as a utility man. Future big-league pitchers Rick Honeycutt (a two-time MLB All-Star) and Mike Smithson were among Mitchell’s teammates with the Vols.
“Playing with Rick Honeycutt was a highlight,” Mitchell said. “He was a gamer.”
The 65-year-old Mitchell is still playing the sport today as part of the Men’s Senior Baseball League (MSBL) and has competed on teams that qualified for the organization’s World Series in Fort Myers, Florida.
Mitchell coached at the high school and youth level for many years and now resides in Knoxville. He is on the board of directors for the Lettermen’s Club at UT, which hosts events for athletic alumni often, meaning he’s still on campus quite a bit like he was more than 40 years ago.
“It’s been really rewarding,” Mitchell said. “I enjoy it.”
Mitchell has his own unique place in Tennessee lore since he can lay claim to the fact he hit a jumpshot and a home run while playing for the Volunteers.
Now, for a look at high school baseball moments which occurred this week in history:
April 23, 1954
Elizabethton earned a 6-4 triumph over Tennessee High. Harold Honeycutt hammered out two hits for THS. … David Moore had three hits as Damascus snapped Meadowview’s 23-game winning streak with a 13-5 victory. … Lebanon downed Castlewood, 5-1, as Ken Ferguson struck out eight in pitching a two-hitter
April 26, 1968
Larry Akers allowed just one hit in 6 1/3 innings – while walking eight and striking out five – as John Battle posted a 9-3 win over Holston. Donnie Morrison had Holston’s lone hit. … Harry Taylor and Randall White had three hits apiece in Honaker’s 20-4 crushing of Cleveland. … Otis Williams had four hits and Ron Greer was the winning pitcher as Ervinton edged Wise, 6-5, in 10 innings.
April 21, 1987
Charles Heath homered three times and drove in nine runs as Marion bopped John Battle, 12-2. … Sullivan South outslugged Sullivan Central, 14-12, in a game featuring a combined 11 home runs. Benny Neal homered three times for Central. … Doug Lambert pitched a six-hit shutout and drove in Virginia High’s lone run as the Bearcats earned a 1-0 victory over Gate City.
April 23, 1999
Ryan Proffitt struck out eight in spinning a five-hitter as Richlands edged Tazewell, 2-1. … Kenny Birchfield tossed a three-hitter in Sullivan East’s 4-2 win over John Battle. … The duo of Justin Nixon (4-for-4, five RBIs) and Josh Davis (3-for-3, five RBIs) starred in Coeburn’s 16-0 rocking of Rye Cove.
