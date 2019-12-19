BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has begun work to build three left-turn lanes on U.S. Highway 11E, according to spokesman Mark Nagi.
The work is slated for completion on or before June 30, 2020. Barriers will block two median crossovers at River Road and Tri-Cities Flea Market and Lakeview RV Park for the duration of the project. The crossovers may reopen by mid-spring.
