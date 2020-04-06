ABINGDON, Va. — Highlands Community Services has implemented an agencywide plan to maximize infection control efforts in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We have been on the forefront of taking precautionary measures in regard to the situation surrounding COVID-19 and service continuity,” said Executive Director Rebecca Holmes. “Our primary focus continues to be the health of our staff, our consumers and our community.”
Operations have been scaled back and restricted due to the state of emergency; however, ongoing clinical services are still being prioritized and provided using methods such as telehealth for video and audio conferencing.
With limited full program closures, all facilities other than the Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center (CITAC) location are now closed to the public, and staff are working remotely and on rotation. Programs for adults and children remain fully operational under telehealth delivery methods, including enrollment of new consumers as staffing capacity will allow.
Community-based day support programs are not operational at this time due to current health and safety concerns for consumers and staff, according to a release.
Emergency services also remain available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing a mental health emergency.
Call 276-525-1550 and press 7 to be directed to a crisis worker.
Also, recognizing that individuals will struggle with anxiety during this time of change and uncertainty, HCS continues to expand and update online resources for the community at www.highlandscsb.org/resources.
