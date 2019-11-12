BRISTOL, Va. — Highland View Elementary principal Pamela L. Davis-Vaught received this year’s “Educator of the Year” award from national anti-hunger nonprofit Share Our Strength for her work to support childhood hunger programs in the city.
Dorothy McAuliffe, Virginia’s former first lady, presented the award at the Share Strength: A No Kid Hungry Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C.
Davis-Vaught was recognized for her work forming partnerships with local and state agencies to support childhood hunger programs at Highland View, according to a news release. Under her leadership, Highland View launched a Breakfast After the Bell program in 2014. The school was the first in the Bristol school division to offer an alternative breakfast model to students. Davis-Vaught also oversaw community partnerships at Highland View to provide holiday and weekend backpack programs to help meet the nutritional needs of students when school was not in session, the release states.
