BRISTOL, Va. — City voters, in the largest turnout in a decade, retained every incumbent on Tuesday‘s ballot in the city’s delayed general election.
More than 16% of city voters cast ballots for the election, which included two seats each on the City Council and School Board. About two-thirds of votes were cast by absentee ballot in the weeks leading up to the election, and more than 600 came to the polls Tuesday. Local elections across the state were originally set for May 5 but delayed two weeks by Gov. Ralph Northam due to COVID-19.
Anthony Farnum, 32, won his first bid for public office, topping the four-man council field with 1,062 unofficial votes. He was appointed to the council in November 2018 to fill an unexpired term.
Kevin Mumpower earned his second four-year council term, finishing with 837 unofficial votes, to edge challenger Ric Watts by just 54 votes. Michael Pollard received 604 votes.
School Board incumbent Tyrone Foster easily won reelection with 1,296 votes, followed by former board member Frank Goodpasture III, who will replace Ronald Cameron, who didn’t seek reelection. All totals are unofficial until the city’s Electoral Board completes its canvass, which is scheduled today.
“I’m very humbled, and I’m very thankful to all the voters in Bristol, Virginia who showed up today,” Farnum said Tuesday evening. “I’m just excited to get to work. The next four years, my plan is to work as hard as I can to try to make Bristol the best place it can be.”
During his campaign, Farnum said he emphasized the potential of the proposed Hard Rock Bristol Casino and Resort and how it could invigorate the city and region’s economy.
“I’ve talked to a lot of voters who feel the same way, that we need something in Bristol that will bring in new jobs, new growth and new tax revenue. I tried to be really supportive of that, and I think that was something the voters really listened to,” he said.
Mumpower, who has been vocal about trying to improve the city’s financial position, thinks voters agreed with that message.
“I think people were really worried a few years ago about where we were. They saw we’ve come a couple steps forward. We’ve got our credit rating up, we’re in much better shape than we were,” Mumpower said. “I think voting me back in is an indication they liked what we’ve done over the last few years, and they wanted to continue that movement.”
The 59-year-old Mumpower said that was his sole reason for running.
“The only reason I ran for reelection was to make sure we get this city on the financial straight and narrow. We’ve got to be conservative in how we spend money. If we do that right over the next four years, we ought to be OK for a couple decades. That’s what this council has got to do,” Mumpower said.
Foster, 62, was jubilant to learn he received the day’s most votes.
“I am really humbled. That is impressive that many people would vote for me. I’m really thankful,” Foster said.
Foster, who has been a tireless advocate for improving schools, providing more vocational and technical training and meeting the needs of every student, said he ran on his record.
“I believe people are happy with the job that I’m doing,” he said.
Goodpasture returns to the board after two decades away.
“I’m very grateful to the voters who voted for me. I want to help keep our system an over-achieving system and to leverage the natural wit of our children to be successful,” he said moments after learning he’d won.
The extra two weeks and an added awareness about absentee voting opportunities due to the pandemic likely contributed to the larger than normal turnout, General Registrar Penny Limburg said.
“We had 1,831 voters. A normal city election, we would average about 1,500,” she said.
Farnum said he had to “think outside the box” during the unique campaign, due to restrictions on large gatherings and concerns about public health.
“Instead of door knocking, it was more social media and phone calls. I think we just tried to paint a really clear picture and tell folks where we are as a city and where we want to go in the future.”
People who came to the polls were aware of health recommendations.
At Virginia High School, voters were asked to keep at least 6 feet of distance between each other, people wore face masks, and a plexiglass barrier separated voters from election officials at the check-in table.
“It’s definitely different than any other past election,” said Laura Limburg, an official at the polling location.
Despite the changes, voters said the process was straightforward.
“I think that everybody’s doing the best they can, and it was very simple, it was easy, I felt safe, I had no problems,” said voter Barbara McFaddin, 71, who wore a face mask with a colorful flower print.
Typical Election Day activities, like campaigns passing out sample ballots or flyers, were more muted, although signs still lined the entrance to the parking lot.
“It’s very different from the normal that we’ve been used to since I’ve been voting,” said voter Kevin Wright. “You [usually] have everybody campaigning, going up and down; there’s normally a lot more people.”
Reporter Tim Dodson contributed to this story.
