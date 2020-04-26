The Bristol Herald Courier has won several awards, including the Outstanding News Operations Newspaper, from the Tennessee Association Press Broadcasters and Media Editors 2019 Contest.
The newspaper beat several newspapers, including daily papers in Knoxville, Nashville and Memphis, to win the Outstanding News Operations Newspaper contest.
In Division II, which includes the Bristol Herald Courier, the newspaper won first place in the Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Reporting for its “Critical Mass” project about jail overcrowding.
Judges said the Herald Courier's “thorough, stinging and deeply reported journalism shows work that clearly took remarkable planning and effort to execute. Articles, photos, multimedia all told engaging and important stories, and the community engagement efforts were an excellent value-added component for readers.”
Sports writer Tim Hayes won first place in Sports-Outdoors. Allen Gregory won third place in the category.
Cliff Cumber won second place in Editorials while Dalena Adams, David McGee and David Crigger won third place for “Critical Mass: Part 1” in the video category.
In Daily Deadline, reporter Robert Sorrell and former reporter Lurah Lowery won first place for “Tragic Day,” about the death of Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Hinkle. Sorrell, Lowery and reporter Leif Greiss also won second place in Daily Deadline for “Jr. Survives Plane Crash.”
In Sports Photography, Andre Teague won first place for “Minor League Pitch.” David Crigger won second place for “Eyes on the Quarterback” and third place for “The Catch.”
Teague also won third place for “Deputy Shot and Killed” in the Spot News Photography category. In Photojournalism, Crigger won third place for “Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival.”
In Individual Achievement/Body of Work in Photography, Teague won second and Crigger won third in the category.
“In these extraordinary times, it’s very exciting to receive this recognition and these awards in the Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors 2019 Contest,” Publisher Jim Maxwell said. “To be recognized as the Outstanding News Operation Newspaper, in the state of Tennessee, is both humbling and a testament to the exceptional work our newsroom produces.”
Maxwell said the all-hands-on-deck investigative and multimedia reporting effort to produce “Critical Mass” was “truly ground-breaking.”
“It is extremely gratifying for the Herald Courier to receive the first place award in the Malcolm Law Investigative Reporting category for this exceptional effort,” Maxwell said. “Our news team leaders continue to position our organization ahead of the curve when reporting on important issues in our community.
“All of the awards being received validate the good work our news professionals including reporters, editors and photographers do every day. They continue to raise the bar for news coverage throughout the region and the state. They have established themselves at the top of the Tennessee Associated Press newspaper category.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.