BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Herald Courier is hosting a special free virtual graduation for area high schools, offering seniors from across the region one location to celebrate graduation together.
Joining is simple. Go to: www.heraldcourier.com/virtual_graduations/submit_profile/.
There, seniors may upload photos, list accomplishments, offer a favorite quote and tell the world about their future plans. With COVID-19 canceling or postponing graduation ceremonies at most high schools and forcing families to isolate, the virtual graduation site connects seniors and their families from across the Mountain Empire.
“These are truly extraordinary times, which have created significant challenges for so many in our area, and for our graduating seniors, it has come at a most significant time in their lives,” Publisher Jim Maxwell said.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have witnessed many ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Now is the time to let the seniors know that our community supports them. This is a time for all of us to honor their achievements in a meaningful way. We are looking forward to joining our schools and community in recognizing graduates in this unique and memorable way.”
Family members are welcome to submit profiles on behalf of their graduates, as well.
Area school administrators have been contacted about this special website, and some are already working to connect their seniors with the platform. But there’s no reason to wait. Simply go to the website listed above and answer a few simple questions to get started.
