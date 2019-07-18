Heavy rainfall resulted in a flood advisory Thursday evening in Bristol, but meteorologists at the National Weather Service said they received no reports of flooding.
At 5:55 p.m., the advisory was issued for Carter, Johnson and Sullivan counties in Tennessee, as well as the city of Bristol, and Scott and Washington counties in Virginia. It continued until 8 p.m. Thursday.
“Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms,” the advisory stated. “This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.”
Meteorologist Tod Hyslop at the NWS’s office in Morristown, Tennessee, said they received no reports of flooding in the region, which includes Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
“These get very localized,” said Hyslop, noting that the Tri-Cities Airport, where a rain gauge is located, received .02 inches of rainfall Thursday.
Heavier rainfall was occurred in Bristol, but the NWS had no indication of how much rain fell.
Local law enforcement officials said they received no reports of flooding.
Hyslop said Thursday’s storms in Bristol were the result of typical summer heat and tropical air.
The meteorologist said there’s a slight chance of precipitation over the next few days. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms is in the forecast today and Saturday. Today’s high temperature will reach 88 and then 90 on Saturday, the forecast states.