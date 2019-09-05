ABINGDON, Va. — The town of Abingdon will hold a public hearing Oct. 3 to review preliminary plans for the proposed improvements to Park Street and Tanner Street.

The hearing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and involves the construction of sidewalks, landscaping and storm drains, according to a statement.

The public can preview the project information, environmental documents and preliminary plans at the town of Abingdon, 133 West Main St., by arranging to meet with appropriate personnel.

Property impact information and tentative construction schedules are available for review and will be available at the public hearing.

The public is invited to give written or verbal comments at the public hearing or submit them by Oct. 13 to Tyler Vencill, Acting Director of Public Works, town of Abingdon, P.O. Box 789, Abingdon VA 24212.

You may also email your comments to tvencill@abingdon-va.gov. Please reference “Park Street/Tanner Street Improvements PH Comments” in the subject line.

For more information, call 276-628-3167.

