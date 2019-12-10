WISE, Va. — The leader of a mobile health clinic in Southwest Virginia was recently honored as one of Virginia Business magazine’s “100 People to Meet in 2020.”
Teresa Tyson, president and CEO of the Heath Wagon, was nominated in the magazine’s “Angel” category. Her nonprofit organization provides free health services to medically underserved communities across six cities and counties.
Tyson is well known for her work with bringing Remote Area Medical to Wise County, which operated an annual free clinic in the county for nearly 20 years.
Next July, the Health Wagon will take the lead role in organizing the event, which will be called the Move Mountains Medical Mission.
