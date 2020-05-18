BRISTOL, Va. — Voters who trek to the polls for Tuesday’s local elections can expect a number of precautions to minimize exposure to COVID-19.
The city of Bristol joins more than 100 cities and towns across the commonwealth with local offices on the general election ballot. Originally scheduled for May 5, voting was postponed to May 19 by Gov. Ralph Northam after the state Senate rejected his call for shifting the elections to November amid the current public health crisis.
Many senators voiced concern because Northam wanted all votes that have been cast thrown out and suggested measures that went against the charters of many cities, counties and towns.
Northam referenced that Friday when asked by a reporter about what guidance the state is giving registrars to protect the health of voters, poll workers and candidates who turn out to polling places.
“We have done everything that we can to make voting as safe as it can be,” Northam said. “As I’ve said before, someone shouldn’t have to choose between their health and voting. … We’re taking all measures that we can, social distancing, cleanliness, cleaning the machines — all these types of things have been taken into account.”
The governor continued urging people to vote absentee if they possibly can.
Northam said the state is making sure registrars have sufficient personal protective equipment and supplies to clean machines and surfaces and are promoting social distancing.
State requirements currently prohibit gatherings of more than 10 people in one location.
Voters in Bristol, Virginia can expect a series of safeguards, General Registrar Penny Limburg said.
Voters ages 65 or older and anyone who is high risk for the virus or feels sick is encouraged to vote curbside from their car, Limburg said.
Signs outside each polling place will also encourage voters to wear a face covering, maintain social distance of 6 feet from other people, stop at a designated area when entering polling places and wait to be called.
“We want to limit the number of voters overall in the precinct to no more than five, so we want to admit them in one at a time,” she said, adding they intend to have no more than 10 people at any given time.
That may not be an issue, since nearly 10% of city voters have already voted absentee, and this election historically has about an 11% turnout.
“Inside voters will check in at the table, and we have large germ shields that will be in between the person checking in and our election officers,” she said. “They will check in and receive their ballot at the same station instead of having two stations. Booths will be cleaned after every voter.”
Voters will also be encouraged to use hand sanitizer before and after voting.
Every piece of equipment, voting machine and tables were cleaned and sanitized before going to the precinct and are to be sanitized again after being set up Tuesday morning.
“I have hand sanitizer, cleaning agents, gloves and masks for election workers and face shields. I’m not going to require officers to wear face shields, but it will be optional. If you’re going out to ... a person curbside, it would be recommended to wear the face shield.”
All four of the city’s regular polling places will be open, but Limburg said some regular election workers didn’t want to participate.
“I did not have a lot of people that wanted to work this election. Most of my officers are over 65,” she said. “We told them from the start, we don’t recommend you work if you’re high risk or over 65.”
Across the state, members of the volunteer medical corps and National Guard will help staff some polling places because they are younger and may have fewer risk factors, Northam said.
