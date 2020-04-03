ABINGDON, Va.— The Mount Rogers Health District announced minimal-moderate community transmission of COVID-19 within Washington County on Friday.
The Virginia Department of Health declared widespread community transmission within Virginia to the CDC earlier this week. Minimal-moderate community transmission means there is a high likelihood of sustained community transmission or the potential for a rapid increase in suspected cases.
“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” insists Karen Shelton MD, Director, Mount Rogers Health District. “Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us – stay home!”
Older adults, especially those 65 and older, and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19. Even if you do not fit those criteria, you help reduce the risk for those who are most vulnerable.
There is growing evidence that people can spread COVID-19 even if they never develop symptoms or before their symptoms start. Even so, the CDC believes that people are most contagious when they have symptoms. Everyone should limit their exposure by staying home.
Most people with COVID-19 develop mild illness and can isolate at home. The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Other common symptoms include fatigue, decreased appetite and muscle or body aches. Not everyone with COVID-19 will have all symptoms, and a fever might not be present. If you feel your symptoms are worsening, please seek medical care by calling your primary care provider, urgent care, or 911.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.