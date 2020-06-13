Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers are concerned that people are not seeking necessary medical care due to fears about catching coronavirus.
The Washington County, Tennessee-Johnson City EMS, for example, has seen a decrease in calls since the start of the pandemic, according to its executive director, Dan Wheeley.
“We want to make sure that the public is not afraid to call 911,” Wheeley said at a news briefing Friday at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City.
“The EMS systems throughout the region are well-prepared to handle corona cases, to handle any medical emergency that you may have.”
Wheeley and 10 other officials tried to reassure the public that health care providers in Northeast Tennessee are taking steps to limit the spread of the virus and keep patients and staff safe. Some of these measures include requiring face coverings at facilities, conducting extra sanitization and offering telemedicine services.
Friday’s news briefing came more than a month after health care providers in Tennessee and Virginia were allowed to resume elective procedures after temporarily suspending non-emergency care to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.
Governors in both Tennessee and Virginia issued orders in March directing hospitals to postpone elective surgeries to conserve personal protective equipment (PPE), free up capacity for COVID-19 patients and limit potential spread of the virus in facilities.
Although the restrictions freed up capacity, they also put financial strains on providers that rely on revenue from elective procedures.
Those mandates were lifted at the start of May, and the region has not been overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.
Still, “in many cases people across our communities who are sick and need care have not gone to seek that care because they are afraid of catching coronavirus,” said Clay Runnels, Ballad Health’s chief physician executive.
Kim Hunt, a pediatrician with Holston Medical Group, said that routine screenings “can uncover illnesses which if caught early are much more easily treated.”
But some research has identified steep drops in preventive screenings during the coronavirus crisis.
One national analysis by the Epic Health Research Network found that cervical, colon and breast cancer screening rates in March decreased by 86%-94% compared to average volumes for January 2017 through January 2020.
Zilipah Cruz, with Ballad’s cancer care services, noted these national decreases and said preventive screenings are vital.
“Cancer doesn’t stop because of COVID-19,” she said.
Dan Smith, an emergency physician at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center, offered a similar message. He pointed to strokes, trauma and heart disease as the kind of conditions for which treatment is critical.
“What we don’t want to see is people waiting, and especially with symptoms of time-dependent illnesses,” he said.
“We are prepared, we are taking precautions to be a safe environment,” he added.
