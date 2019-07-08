BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - A Hawkins County man was arrested Friday for tricking a Blountville resident into giving him $300 for a driveway sealing job he didn't plan to complete according to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
According to the release, on June 28 a resident of Blountville contacted the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office regarding a possible scam that involved driveway sealing.
The woman told the Sheriff's Office she had recently had her driveway paved and the contractor said they would return at a later date to seal her driveway. According to the Sheriff's Office, on June 25 a man later identified as Frank Edward Cornell, 27 of Church Hill, Tennessee came to her residence under a fake name and told her he was sent by the contractor to do the sealing job, but needed $300 for supplies.
The woman originally protested because she was apparently promised the job would be done at no additional charge by the contractor, but wrote Cornell a check after he told her she would be paid back the full cost.
However, Cornell never came back, the check was cashed the same day it was written and when the woman called the paving contractor she was told no one had been sent to seal her driveway.
Cornell was arrested on July 5 and charged with theft under $1,000 and criminal impersonation. He was released later that day after posting $2,000 bond.