BRISTOL, Va. - Bill Hartley accepted his second term as mayor this morning, during the Bristol Virginia City Council's annual re-organizational meeting.

Hartley, 50, said he was "humbled and honored" that his fellow council members would chose him. The vote was 4-0, as Councilman Kevin Mumpower arrived later.

"There is a lot of uncertainty right now," Hartley said, adding the council intends to work hard monitoring city revenues as the city, state and nation continue dealing with circumstances from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anthony Farnum was chosen vice mayor.

The council later agreed to appropriate funds to preserve seven city positions for six months but will revisit the issue later this fall. Two positions are funded by CARES Act monies, which expire Dec. 30.

