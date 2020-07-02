BRISTOL, Va. — Newly named Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley attempted to sound optimistic Wednesday while acknowledging the city faces much uncertainty amid the ongoing international public health crisis.
Fellow council members chose Hartley, 50, for a second term as mayor of a city with just four confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the novel coronavirus pandemic began. Despite the low number of cases, the city is reeling from the fallout resulting from COVID-19 restrictions, closed businesses and lost jobs, with a new general fund budget based on a projected $2 million loss in city tax revenues.
In a separate called meeting Wednesday, the council approved budget appropriations totaling more than $170,000 to preserve the jobs of seven city employees for at least six months after they were cut from the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
“Right now is a period of uncertainty,” Hartley said after the meeting. “We need to work and be very careful what we do, to not make things worse but hopefully do things to spur things along as the economy recovers.”
The vote for mayor was 4-0, as Councilman Kevin Mumpower arrived late. Anthony Farnum was chosen vice mayor by a 3-1 vote, with Councilman Kevin Wingard casting the dissenting vote. Wingard also cast the only vote against Randy Eads continuing to serve as city attorney while also being city manager.
Hartley said a key for the city is the upcoming Nov. 3 referendum that could allow a casino to operate here. The Hard Rock Bristol Casino Resort is forecast to generate between 1,000 and 2,000 immediate jobs and millions in annual tax revenue for the city, if voters approve its planned location at the Bristol Mall.
“I think one of the biggest things that is coming will be the referendum in November on the casino. That has a lot of potential long-term [effects] in terms of jobs, economic development, quality of life. Depending on how it goes, that referendum can change the discussion as well. Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty,” Hartley said.
The council approved two separate one-time appropriations during the called session that followed the reorganizational meeting. One, for $54,840 from federal CARES Act funding, will pay the salaries and benefits of one police officer and one firefighter until it expires Dec. 30.
The council also approved moving $115,435 from its capital projects budget to fund salaries and benefits of five other positions, including codes enforcement, the economic development director and two in parks and recreation. Both votes were 3-1.
“Both are for six months. It gives us time to see how fast the economy is recovering, if it’s above projections. If it is, we can look at how we keep those positions on,” Hartley said. “If things are not progressing or there is a sudden downturn, like there was in March, we’ll have to go back and look — not just there but other places that may need to be cut.”
Wingard renewed his displeasure with the plan, since the council already approved the budget without those positions.
“I don’t think we need to be pulling money out of our capital [fund] and moving it around,” Wingard said. “This city has a lot of needs. If we start doing business like this, it’s going to catch us. I disagree with this.”
Councilman Neal Osborne called the second transfer “not ideal” but called temporarily preserving the positions the “right thing.”
The city expects to fully replenish the capital fund with monies left over from the 2019-20 operating budget, but that amount won’t be finalized until August, Chief Financial Officer Tamrya Spradlin told the council.
