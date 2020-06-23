Wytheville Fire & Rescue were honored Sunday night during a CBS television special starring Grammy-winning musician and actor Harry Connick Jr.
Connick and his filmmaker daughter, Georgia Connick, filmed the show as they traveled in an RV from their home in Connecticut to New Orleans. Along the way, they recognized essential workers who risk their own lives to keep people safe.
Connick highlights the contributions of the everyday heroes with the help of celebrity friends, including Sandra Bullock, Drew Brees, Queen Latifah, Brad Pitt, Oprah Winfrey and Renée Zellweger, who deliver surprise messages.
Connick is a singer, pianist, composer, actor and television host who began performing as a pianist and vocalist at the age of 5. He has received Grammy and Emmy Awards, as well as Tony nominations. He has appeared in 19 feature films, including “Memphis Belle” and “Hope Floats.” On television, he appeared on “Will & Grace” and “American Idol.” In 2016, he launched “Harry,” a daytime talk show. He has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide, including 13 No.1 Jazz albums in the U.S.
Wytheville Fire Chief Marc Brade said a producer from New York called him about the special the first week of May and asked if the crew could stop by the firehouse. Connick’s identity was kept secret — Brade only knew a celebrity would be aboard the RV.
Brade said the producer decided on Wytheville after researching the department and learning that the department took over EMS operations right before the coronavirus pandemic hit. The department assumed EMS duties from the Wythe County Rescue Squad in early March.
Connick visited the department May 11. While there, he asked about how employees have had to adjust their daily lives because of the pandemic and about how the financial impact of the virus has affected the town and department funding, Brade said.
“COVID-19 has certainly posed a challenge, but this is what we do,” Brade tells Connick in a clip from the show. The fire chief said everyone on staff has a husband, wife, children, and they feel not only the impact of protecting citizens but also making sure everyone goes home safe.
During the one-hour filming, Connick called New Orleans Saints’ quarterback Drew Brees, who thanked employees for their service.
“It’s just a positive thing — any opportunity we have to put Wytheville on the map,” Brade said. “Hopefully, it will have a positive effect on tourism, who knows?”
The Connicks’ journey begins at their home in Connecticut, and, after stopping in various cities along the way, they reach their final destination of New Orleans, Louisiana. At each stop, the father-daughter duo listen to the stories of essential workers in health care, food preparation, sanitation, law enforcement, trucking and more to honor their dedication and public service during this unique moment in history.
The two-hour special culminated in Connick’s hometown of New Orleans, with musical performances by Connick, Trombone Shorty and Irma Thomas at iconic locations throughout the city.
The special invited donors to contribute to charities that support underserved children, such as No Kid Hungry and the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, as well as to the MusiCares® COVID-19 Relief Fund — a charitable organization of the Recording Academy.
