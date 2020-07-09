BRISTOL, Va. - Hard Rock International and two local partners have been pre-certified by the Virginia Lottery Board to operate a casino in Virginia.
That approval paves the way for the city of Bristol to conduct a public referendum in November.
"We appreciate the work of the Virginia Lottery in reviewing and approving our pre-certification application," according to a statement from the Bristol casino team. "Now we look forward to the upcoming referendum, when Bristol, Virginia voters will have an historic opportunity to vote yes for the thousands of new, good-paying jobs and millions of dollars in additional tax revenue that the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol will bring to the city."
The City Council is expected to act Tuesday to seek a referendum from the Circuit Court.
"This project will provide Bristol with critically needed new funding for our schools, teachers and first responders, all while growing the economy both here in the city and all across the region. We are excited about today’s great news, and we can’t wait to communicate directly with voters in the months ahead about the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol and all it will do to make our City an even better place to call home," according the statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.