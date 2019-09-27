ABINGDON, Va. — Habitat for Humanity of Washington County, Virginia, is slated to host its annual gala, with proceeds from the event going toward the construction of a new Habitat home in Abingdon.

Themed “A Night in Italy,” this year’s gala will be held Oct. 3, at 5:30 p.m., at The Barns at Chip Ridge, 14235 Branch St. in Abingdon.

Tickets are $65 and include a catered Italian buffet, open bar, live music by WyldeHeart, a silent auction, door prizes, dancing and more.

“Our gala is always a fun occasion that gives our generous supporters an opportunity to come together and celebrate the many great things that Habitat is doing in our community,” said Krystal Kayton, executive director of Washington County Habitat for Humanity.

To purchase tickets to the gala, visit wchfh.ticketleap.com/a-night-in-italy. Call 276-258-5469 or email kayton@helphabitat.org.

