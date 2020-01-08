JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Karen Guske will become Ballad Health’s new Certificate of Public Advantage compliance officer Jan. 13, following the retirement of current officer Gary Miller.

Miller, who formerly served as general counsel for Wellmont Health System, held the position insuring internal compliance with the Tennessee Department of Health-issued COPA, which helps govern Ballad. The health care company was formed in 2018 from the merger of Wellmont and Mountain States Health Alliance.

For the last 15 years, Guske has worked at Eastman Chemical Co., where she most recently served as director of public policy and chief privacy officer. She previously served as director of corporate audit services and global business conduct and has had responsibility for reporting under the Security Exchange Commission.

She is a graduate of Texas Tech University, a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor and certified information privacy manager.

