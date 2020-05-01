BRISTOL, Tenn. — A series of reported gunshots outside a Bristol, Tennessee apartment complex Wednesday night is under investigation, according to a news release from the city’s police department.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired in a parking lot near the intersection of Cypress Street and Kentucky Avenue around 8:35 p.m., the release states.
Witnesses at the complex said they saw a man walking through the lot and firing a shotgun angled upward in the air, according to police. Officials said they were told the individual left the area in a dark sedan.
Authorities were unable to locate the reported shooter after a search of the area.
Officers found several fired shotgun hulls in the parking lot, although no injuries or property damage was reported, the release states.
Witnesses described the man as about 6 feet tall, either Hispanic or black and wearing black clothing and a hat, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Jimmy Dillard at 423-968-1426 or email jdillard@bristoltn.org. Tips can also be submitted at tips@bristoltn.org.
