A Grundy man died in a fatal pedestrian crash in Buchanan County, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

At about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, a Lincoln sedan was backing out of a driveway in the 4000 block of Lesters Fork Road when the driver changed course and drove back into the driveway, where he hit a pedestrian on a bridge in the driveway, according to the release.

The pedestrian — identified as Buford L. Smith II, 51, of Grundy — was knocked off the bridge and fell 10 feet into the creek below, the release states. Authorities said Smith died at the scene.

The Lincoln ran off the bridge, overturned and landed in the creek, the release states.

The man driving the Lincoln, identified as a 91-year-old male from Grundy, was flown to a Kentucky hospital, where VSP said he is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities continue to investigate the crash, and charges are pending, according to the release.

