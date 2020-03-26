In the face of a nationwide shortage of personal protective equipment for health care workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several groups in Northeast Tennessee are coming together to produce 7,000 face shields, according to a news release.
STREAMWORKS, a Kingsport-based education group, is using 3D printing and laser-cutting technology to produce face shields and will be able to make 500 per week at full capacity, the release states.
Regional health care provider Ballad Health bought two additional 3D printers to support the process, according to the release.
STREAMWORKS and Ballad are part of a larger group supporting the effort that also includes Eastman, East Tennessee State University, Northeast State Community College and Spectra3D Technologies.
