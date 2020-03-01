ABINGDON, Va. — Nearly 30 people came out on a bright but windy Sunday afternoon to hold a vigil for missing Blountville, Tennessee toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell.
Those who gathered at Lois H. Humphrey’s Park on Main Street in Abingdon around 2 p.m. included parents, grandparents and young children. Some cried, others stood in silent reflection, but all were there to pray that 15-month-old Evelyn is found alive and well.
Evelyn was reported missing to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 18, but it is believed she was last seen either Dec. 10 or 11, according to a babysitter, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy previously said.
An Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn on Feb. 19, and Cassidy has told the public he believes she is still alive, and investigators from SCSO and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations continue to search for her as if she is alive. Evelyn’s mother, Megan “Maggie” Boswell, 18, was arrested Feb. 26 and is being held by the SCSO on a false reporting charge after she told investigators conflicting statements that “delayed” and “impeded” the investigation.
The Sunday afternoon vigil, which was organized by Niki Stevens of Abingdon, is one of many that have been held throughout the Tri-Cities and Mountain Empire since Evelyn was reported missing.
As Stevens held her 23-month-old son, Brayden White, and talked about how she prays every morning and night for Evelyn, she momentarily lost her composure, broke into tears and paused what she was saying.
“I know there are a lot of other mothers throughout the region that just wish we could find little Evelyn safe and alive,” Stevens said.
Beth Little, a resident of Saltville and mother of three children, said the situation surrounding Evelyn has been hard to bear, and she even had a friend who wanted to come to the vigil but found it too hard because Evelyn is about the same age as her child.
“It’s your worst nightmare for your child to be missing,” Little said. “I don’t ever want to know that feeling.”
Margie Bowling, of Emory, said as a mother she couldn’t comprehend how someone could wait so long before reporting their missing child.
“This little girl has my heart,” Bowling said. “If she wasn’t wanted in that family, there are many of us that would step up.”
Susan Niland, a public information officer with TBI, said there have been no confirmed sightings of Evelyn as of Sunday afternoon. Niland added TBI had received 798 tips that TBI agents and SCSO deputies have been pursuing as they come in. Tips can be submitted at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.