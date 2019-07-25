BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ground was broken Wednesday on a Friendship Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram dealership on West State Street across from the recently opened Friendship Ford Dealership.
The ceremony marked the start of construction for the first business in the $48.9 million CentrePointe 74 commercial development, of which the dealership is currently the only confirmed tenant. When completed, the development, a collaboration between Friendship Enterprises and J.A. Street & Associates, is expected to have an office, retail space and a hotel.
Getting approval of the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the relocation of a portion of Island Road delayed the development, but the state has now approved payment for 50% of the road relocation with the developer covering the other half of the cost, Friendship Enterprises said in a news release.
In August 2018, the project was approved for a tax incentive through the Border Region Retail Tourism Development District Act by Bristol, Tennessee.
The dealership at 3192 West State St. will be approximately 47,000 square feet, and the entire site will have nearly 600 parking spaces. The dealership will cost $11 million to construct and be one of the largest in the country once completed, the release states.
The dealership is expected to open in summer 2020.