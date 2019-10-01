Isaiah 117 House

People take part in a groundbreaking Tuesday morning for the soon to be built Sullivan County Isaiah 117 House on Bethel Drive.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ground was broken this morning on the future site of Isaiah 117 House's fourth location in Tennessee. 

The nonprofit organization provides safe temporary housing for children who have been taken from their homes into Tennessee Department of Children’s Services custody until caseworkers can find foster homes. Isaiah 117 House also provides children with needed supplies like clothing.

The first house opened in Carter County last year, Washington County's opened last month and Greene County's will open in November. Sullivan County's is slated to open March 17, 2020. It will be built on about an acre of land next to Discovery Church. 

The idea for the nonprofit began with Ronda Paulson, founder and director, and Julie Dixon, Sullivan County's Isaiah 117 House program coordinator in January 2017, Paulson said. 

"We watched Carter County get excited and rally around these children, like nothing we'd ever seen and I think both of us might have believed in that moment that that was it, but God had bigger plans and that was far from it," said Ronda Paulson, Isaiah 117 House founder and director. 

Isaiah 117 plans to open houses Blount, Bradley, Cocke and Rutherford and one house to serve Coffee, Grundy and Franklin counties in Tennessee. A house will also be built in Evansville, Indiana.

