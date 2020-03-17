ABINGDON, Va. — The U.S. economy should recover this summer from the coronavirus pandemic unless a second wave of cases sweeps the country later this year, U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith said Tuesday.
Griffith, R-9th, discussed the federal response to the virus and how the U.S. can learn from this experience and tried to predict how residents and businesses will fare in the wake of “unprecedented” circumstances Tuesday while speaking with reporters at his Abingdon office.
Griffith confirmed there are still no cases of the COVID-19 virus in Southwest Virginia, but other parts of the state aren’t so fortunate. There are currently 67 cases in Virginia, which has recorded two deaths since the outbreak began.
“I think the economy will come back strong; I’m very optimistic. The question I have is do we have a bounce [additional cases]? Once we round out from the initial peak, that’s what we don’t want to have happen — and we don’t know yet. China looks good, South Korea looks good, Italy doesn’t look so good,” Griffith said.
“We don’t want to have a bounce where there is a second wave [of cases]. We’re getting a lot of information from countries that got the disease before us and trying to analyze that data,” Griffith said. “If we get a second or even a third bounce, it will be really hard on the economy. If we don’t get a bounce, I’m convinced the economy will be back by midsummer. If we get a bounce, we could be in for a rough six, eight, 10 months.”
On Tuesday, President Trump called for sending cash payments directly to Americans as part of an $850 billion stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The legislation would also include support for the airline industry and other businesses.
Griffith said he wants to review specifics.
“If we do something like that, it will probably be in the next week to 10 days. I’ll have to look at the individual bill,” he said. “The dilemma becomes, there are no cases in the state of West Virginia, so do you take the same actions in West Virginia as you do in New Rochelle, New York, where they have a hot spot? Or Seattle, Washington, where there’s a hot spot? I think we have to try to craft to what is needed in a particular area.”
Lawmakers are scheduled to return next Tuesday but may be called back sooner, he said.
Tennessee U.S. Rep. Phil Roe Congress, R-1st, has already approved providing unemployment benefits a week sooner for people laid off as a result of the pandemic response.
Roe said the president’s request would aid a lot of families and business owners.
“If you believe the numbers at the people who have less than $400 in their savings account, they can’t do without money very long,” Roe said. “You certainly don’t need to send $1,000 to somebody like myself, but I would agree there are people out there who would benefit tremendously. That family could be sure they had money to buy food and whatever medicine they need until, hopefully, we can get through this in the next two to three weeks and begin to see the downslope of this curve.”
Griffith said he didn’t have direct information about the availability of testing in Southwest Virginia but said that testing is currently focused in areas with documented cases, and mobile testing should be available statewide very soon.
Roe said he was pleased with the regional response to limit community spread and praised efforts to provide testing in East Tennessee.
In response to a question, Griffith said he doesn’t favor an isolationist policy but called for domestic manufacture of medications and “critical” medical supplies.
Asked to grade the U.S. response to the pandemic, Griffith said there is room for improvement.
“Is this the best response we could have had under circumstances that were unpredictable? I think it is pretty darn close to doing real well. … Are there things in hindsight we could have done better? Yes,” he said. “The president quickly shut down travel from China by foreign nationals. We probably should have looked at more quarantining. TSA should have been more equipped to handle … keeping it from getting here in the first place. Once you had a hot spot like Seattle, we should have started taking action to deal with making sure we isolated it more quickly than we did.”
Roe also praised the president for stopping travel from China and evacuating Americans but said he wished coronavirus testing could have been rolled out sooner.
This virus is unique, Griffith said, with a longer incubation period. It can survive in areas and on surfaces after an infected person leaves and doesn’t behave like a traditional flu virus.
“This virus is acting differently; we have a new paradigm,” Griffith said. “We’ll have to put the fire out first and then figure out what we can do better for the next time.”
As that great philosopher Bugs Bunny would say, "What a couple of maroons."
