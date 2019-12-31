BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — A Greeneville, Tennessee, man died in a motorcycle crash last week in Bluff City.
Deric L. Knight, 32, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Chinquapin Grove Road on Friday night, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The crash occurred before 11 p.m. Friday. Upon leaving the roadway, the motorcycle struck a tree, the Sheriff’s Office release states. Knight died at the scene.
