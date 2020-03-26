BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The grandmother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell has been arrested on felony charges following a residential burglary in Kingsport, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Angela Boswell, 42, has been charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility, and possession of counterfeit money.
On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office was called to 396 West Valley Drive, Lot #7, in Kingsport, in reference to a residential burglary.
An investigation began and witnesses stated that Angela Mae Boswell of Kingsport, and a male accomplice arrived in a gray Chevrolet Equinox, being driven by another female, the Sheriff's Office said Thursday. Witnesses further stated that Angela Boswell and the male entered the residence through the front door and began concealing items on their bodies as they walked back to the vehicle. The female that was driving the vehicle remained in the vehicle as Boswell and the male were in the residence, the office said.
Items alleged to be taken during the burglary included two televisions, a shotgun, a pistol, and various tools, the Sheriff's Office said.
Surveillance video from the area also showed the vehicle arriving at the residence with Angela Boswell and the man, identified as Larry Chad Fields, 37, of Kingsport, exiting the vehicle, entering the residence, and then leaving the residence with the items reported stolen, the Sheriff's Office said.
Angela Boswell was located on Fuller Street in Kingsport Thursday afternoon and taken into custody. Upon arriving at the jail, Angela Boswell was found to be in possession of a small bag of what appears to be crystal methamphetamine and a $50 bill that appeared to be counterfeit.
Investigators are currently looking for Larry Chad Fields as an arrest warrant charging him with aggravated burglary and theft under $10,000 has been obtained.
Angela Boswell has been out on bond on a theft charge stemming from a vehicle reported stolen in Sullivan County. She is the grandmother of Evelyn, the 15-month-old whose body was found March 6. The child's death remains under investigation.
The child's mother, Megan Boswell, 18, remains incarcerated on a filing false report charge.
