ABINGDON, Va. — A Washington County grand jury will hear a 2018 murder case later this month.
A preliminary hearing for Roger Tackett, 45, of Clintwood, was held Thursday in Washington County General District Court. Tackett was arrested in May 2018 in connection with the shooting death of Bruce Douglas Ferguson, 46, on Lime Hill Road.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow said he called four witnesses during the hearing and introduced the autopsy and photos from the crime scene. The judge found probable cause for first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Cumbow said a grand jury will hear the case on Oct. 22 and a trial date will be set in Circuit Court. Tackett remains held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
