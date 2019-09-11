BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Sullivan County grand jury this summer has found a fatal Bristol Tennessee Police Department officer-involved shooting as justified.
On June 7, officers went to a residence on Crown Circle to remove Jason Nash following divorce proceedings. A struggle ensued, and Nash pulled a gun, body camera video shows, according to a grand jury report issued Tuesday.
An acquaintance told police that Nash was doing drugs and talked about committing “suicide by cop.” The autopsy report showed the presence of drugs in Nash’s blood, the report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.