BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Sullivan County grand jury this summer has found a fatal Bristol Tennessee Police Department officer-involved shooting as justified.

On June 7, officers went to a residence on Crown Circle to remove Jason Nash following divorce proceedings. A struggle ensued, and Nash pulled a gun, body camera video shows, according to a grand jury report issued Tuesday.

An acquaintance told police that Nash was doing drugs and talked about committing “suicide by cop.” The autopsy report showed the presence of drugs in Nash’s blood, the report states.

