Less than two years after a Southwest Virginia woman faked a pregnancy and scammed a California couple who were planning to adopt, the governor has signed legislation closing a related legal loophole.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed Senate Bill 1003, which was introduced by Sen. Ben Chafin at the request of Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. The new law will take effect July 1 and will close a loophole that allows an individual to maliciously use an internet-capable device to perpetrate costly and potentially devastating fraud on unsuspecting victims.
“The internet is an important tool that allows for instant communication and commerce across the country,” Chafin said. “Unfortunately, it also is a tool used by criminals to inflict pain and suffering on innocent victims. This new law will provide additional protections for victims like Matt and Laura Trayte against computer crimes in the Commonwealth.”
In early 2018, the Traytes, who wanted to have a baby, created a website to achieve their goal and complete their family. Elizabeth Jones, a Scott County, Virginia, woman contacted the couple via the internet and told them that she was pregnant and looking for an adoptive placement for her unborn child.
Jones sent pictures of an ultrasound and a stuffed unicorn with a recording of what she said was their baby’s heartbeat, Slemp said. After lengthy correspondence, plans were made and paperwork drafted to complete the adoption.
The Traytes traveled from California to Virginia multiple times in November 2018. Jones took the couple to birthing centers, an obstetrician and an attorney. The Traytes bought Jones meals, gifts and other items, Slemp said.
In late 2018, Jones informed the Traytes that she was in early labor and that something was wrong. She sent photographs of a bloody toilet and bloody bed sheets to the couple. The family flew to Virginia to be present for the birth and to help if anything was wrong. At Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tennessee, the couple learned of the scam. Jones admitted she was never pregnant.
Jones told authorities that she made up the entire scheme because “I wanted to feel pain other than me.” The woman pleaded guilty in June 2019 in Scott County Circuit Court. Slemp served as special prosecutor.
“The hoax perpetrated by Elizabeth Jones against Matt and Laura Trayte is outrageous,” Slemp said.
“She intentionally inflicted pain on a vulnerable family and took advantage of their trust, kindness and generosity. She intentionally inflicted pain on unsuspecting, vulnerable, and trusting individuals. The Trayte family expended enormous sums of money that they will never fully recover as a result of Ms. Jones’ deceit.”
Slemp said the couple suffered unimaginable heartache from the scheme, and their suffering has inspired something good.
“Jones was convicted in June 2019 of obtaining money by false pretenses because the Traytes bought meals and gifts for her,” Slemp said. “But, if Jones had not benefited financially from the hoax, she would have escaped prosecution despite her intentional acts to harm others. That’s why this bill is needed. It prevents others, like Jones, from slipping through the loophole in the computer crimes laws of our commonwealth.”
Matt Trayte said Thursday the law is desperately needed to protect citizens from predators.
“The emotional turmoil that has resulted from her predatory, malicious and deliberate actions has had a lasting impact on our family, and this type of crime is happening to countless others,” he said. “It is our hope that this bill will send a clear message to those that intend to use the internet to hurt others in Virginia will be held accountable for their actions.”
The new law is a Class 1 misdemeanor, which carries the maximum total punishment of up to 12 months in jail and a fine of $2,500.
