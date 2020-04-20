NASHVILLE -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee today announced his order for residents to remain at home will expire April 30 and he plans to allow the "vast majority" of businesses in 89 of 95 counties to re-open May 1.
Sullivan is one of six counties that won't see businesses reopen immediately, according to the statement.
“Our Economic Recovery Group is working with industry leaders around the clock so that some businesses can open as soon as Monday, April 27,” Lee said during his daily briefing. “These businesses will open according to specific guidance that we will provide in accordance with state and national experts in both medicine and business.”
The administration will work with Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan counties and their health departments regarding their re-opening strategies.
“While I am not extending the safer at home order past the end of April, we are working directly with our major metropolitan areas to ensure they are in a position to reopen as soon and safely as possible,” said Lee. “Social distancing works, and as we open up our economy it will be more important than ever that we keep social distancing as lives and livelihoods depend on it.”
The Economic Recovery Group is composed of 30 leaders from the public and private sector. They are crafting guidance to assist businesses in a safe reopening.
