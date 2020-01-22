BRISTOL, Tenn. — Golden Rule tattoo parlor opened Monday on Sixth Street in downtown Bristol.
Owner Richard Kirby, the shop’s sole tattoo artist, said the name comes from the golden rule of treating others the way you want to be treated, a principle he applies to his craft and business.
Though the parlor’s decor has an Eastern flair, the tattoos aren’t just limited to those inspired by East Asian cultures. Kirby said he has nine years of experience and can do just about any tattoo a client wants.
“I can do anything, honestly, whether it’s traditional or I’m tackling a tattoo with bold and bright colors,” Kirby said.
He added that his general rate is about $80 an hour, but he’s willing to work with customer’s budgets.
Kirby grew up in Bristol and Abingdon but lived in California and later Richmond, Virginia, before moving back in October to be closer to family. He said he’s glad to be a part of the revitalization of downtown Bristol, especially Sixth Street.
“It’s a good place to be. We sort of have an artist’s corner here with the comic book store and the art studio across the street,” Kirby said. “This is a better area to be than anywhere else.”
