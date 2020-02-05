ABINGDON, Va. — Residents of the Glenrochie Country Club voiced opposition to a plan to establish a public parking area on the Virginia Creeper Trail.
About 75 people turned out Wednesday for a meeting at the Glenrochie Clubhouse to discuss the Meade Meadows Crossing Improvement Project with town officials in Abingdon.
The plan would install a 10-space parking area along the Virginia Creeper Trail inside the country club neighborhood on a roughly quarter-acre property. The project is still in the development stages with no firm schedule, said Derek Lester, the town’s engineering tech.
Due to the proximity of the Virginia Creeper Trail, some trail users are known to park along the road and use this area as a trail access point, Lester said.
“The Virginia Creeper Trail is probably the big anchor for the project,” said John Dew, the town’s public works director.
The town of Abingdon identified this area as a potential Virginia Department of Transportation Alternative Project, and VDOT has awarded the town a shared-cost agreement to pay 80% — or $369,585 — of the project’s cost, Lester said.
The town would provide in-kind contributions to complete the project, Dew said.
According to Lester, the project’s primary goal is to improve parking conditions by paving the shoulder of the road, allowing for 10 on-street parking spaces.
The town is also proposing to tear down the existing restroom facilities, install new ADA-compliant restroom facilities and construct a new storm shelter for golfers and trail users.
But the project was met Wednesday with what Abingdon Mayor Wayne Craig called “an uprising” among residents of Glenrochie.
By raising their hands at the meeting, all in attendance voted against the proposed Meade Meadows Parking Improvement Project.
Several residents asked why the country club neighborhood — with no thru-traffic — needs to include a public parking area.
“The town is not intending to create more traffic in your neighborhood,” Craig said.
Other residents expressed opposition, saying the parking access could affect property values.
In the end, Dew said he would take the opposition expressed on Wednesday back to the town’s staff.
Dew said, “I think the message is pretty consistent.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.