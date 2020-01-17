GLADE SPRING, Va. — Firefighters kept a large fire Thursday evening from spreading to nearby structures in the historic Glade Spring Town Square.
The Glade Spring Fire Department initially received a call about a possible structure fire behind the laundromat along East Glade Street, according to Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Stumbo.
“As soon as I came off the hill here, we could barely see through the black smoke,” Stumbo said. “We could see some flames.”
Fire trucks from Glade Spring arrived at Town Square within five minutes.
“We had one, maybe two buildings here that had been involved in a structure fire,” said Stumbo, speaking about the large blaze near the corner of Glade Street and Highland Avenue.
The fire was contained to a former brewery and restaurant.
“All of the buildings were unoccupied,” Stumbo said. “There are some residences in the back of some of these buildings, but they were unoccupied tonight. Everyone is accounted for.”
Some of the buildings in the portion of the Town Square are abandoned, but not all. At least one person’s residence received some smoke damage.
Stumbo said the brewery and restaurant structures had recently been purchased but were not actively being used. It was unknown whether the structures had any electricity.
During the fire, the back portion of the brewery structure collapsed. The brewery and restaurant sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.
With other buildings nearby, Stumbo said Glade Spring called for assistance from Meadowview, Chilhowie and Abingdon fire departments. Two ladder trucks were dispatched to the scene, and water streams were used to extinguish flames from overhead.
Stumbo said when he first heard the call, he was concerned the fire had spread to other buildings. He noted that in older buildings, fire can easily spread, especially in a location like Town Square. Firefighters were, however, able to keep the fire from spreading.
Several police units were also called to the scene, primarily for traffic control and to close surrounding streets. Appalachian Power cut power to several buildings as firefighters battled the flames and smoke. Two ambulances were also on scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stumbo said he suspects it was electrical.
