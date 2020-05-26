Rules for Reopened Glade Spring Farmers Market

The following are rules for customers who shop at the Glade Spring Farmers Market. The guidelines also can be found on the Facebook page for Glade Spring Farmers Market.

» Only food and horticultural products (no crafts) will be sold at the market.

» Customers and vendors with symptoms of coughing, shortness of breath, fever or other symptoms of illness should not attend the market until they are symptom-free.

» The farmers market will be a shopping-only event instead of a social event. There can no longer be convening or gathering in groups.

» Customers need to follow proper social distancing (6-foot minimum), cover coughs and sneezes and follow good sanitation.

» Self-service and handling of foods is not allowed. Customers will be asked to stand back and communicate with the vendors to select, weigh as required and bag produce and products. This minimizes handling.

» Only one customer (or couple) per booth at a time. If you are waiting, please stand back a minimum of 6 feet.

» Product samples and on-site food consumption are not allowed.

» It is best if shopping at the market can be done without children accompanying you. If that is not possible, they need to be accompanied by an adult at all times while in the market.

» Please follow all signs.

» Customers should only use the open personnel doors on each end of the pavilion. Do not use the garage doors; these are for the vendors.

» Hand sanitation stations will be set up inside each door.

» Preordering by customers directly with vendors is encouraged. We will post vendor contact information on the Glade Spring Farmers Market Facebook page.

» Bathrooms will be stocked with soap and paper towels. After drying hands, use the paper towel to open the bathroom door and discard the towel in a trash can outside the bathroom.

» Masks are not mandatory for customers at this time, but customers are highly encouraged to wear masks. Masks are mandatory for vendors.

» Everyone should clean product packaging and wash all produce upon arrival back home.

» Handling money is one of the higher-risk opportunities for spreading germs and viruses. Exact change and asking vendors if they accept checks for exact amounts is encouraged to minimize exchange of cash.