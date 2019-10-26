LEBANON, Va. — Steve Givens has announced he plans to retire from his role of assistant vice president/administrator for Russell County Hospital at the end of this year.
Givens has been with the organization for nearly 20 years, starting out as the chief operating officer for Johnston Memorial Hospital. Over the course of 11 years, he successfully improved patient satisfaction, quality and care and provided oversight for the construction of Johnston Memorial’s replacement hospital in Abingdon, Virginia, according to a written statement.
Since joining Russell County in November 2012, Givens has helped grow the clinical capabilities and capacity of the hospital while improving its financial situation. Under his leadership, the hospital expanded oncology, surgical and behavioral health services, opened a new rural health clinic and attained AASM Accreditation for its Center for Sleep Disorders, all of which provide the community with better access to care.
Russell County also received national accolades for consistently providing high quality care. The hospital was recognized as a Top Health Performer by Schumacher Clinical Partners and as a Top Rural Hospital by the Leap Frog Group.
“I’ve been blessed to be surrounded by team members who have an unsurpassed work ethic, are committed to serving the community and focused on making sure our patients receive the right care,” Givens said. “It has been an honor to work alongside each of them to help improve the health and quality of life for our friends and neighbors. While the decision to retire is never easy, this is the right time for me personally. I know the hospital will continue delivering exceptional care in the capable hands of our caregivers.”
