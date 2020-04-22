ABINGDON, Va. — A Georgia man is in custody following a police pursuit in Washington County.
Dresidan C. Glenn, 39, of Georgia, was charged with one felony count of eluding police, reckless driving and several traffic violations. Additional charges are pending further investigation, according to the Virginia State Police.
Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police Trooper M.D. Hagy attempted to stop a Chevrolet pickup truck for speeding and reckless driving in the southbound lanes of I-81 at the 19 mile marker in Washington County, according to the statement.
The pickup didn’t stop but exited I-81 at Exit 17 and continued toward Abingdon with its lights off. The driver of the pickup lost control while traveling south on Route 11, ran off the road and crashed near the Exit 10 and I-81 interchange. The driver and male passenger fled the scene on foot.
With the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, state police set up a search perimeter and the driver of the vehicle was apprehended without further incident. Illegal prescription drugs and cocaine were recovered from inside the crashed vehicle, according to the statement.
No other vehicles were damaged in the crash or pursuit.
