The Virginia Senate and House this afternoon accepted amendments proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, to allow casinos by referendum in Bristol and four other Virginia cities.
The landmark votes were 30-9 in the Senate for Senate Bill 36 and 66-29 in the House of Delegates for House Bill 4. Each chamber is expected to vote on the companion bill amendments later today.
The state's share of gaming tax revenues would go to public school construction and renovation across the state.
This sets up a public vote Nov. 3 for city residents to decide on allowing a casino here.
"Years from now we can look back at history and say this is the day Richmond recognized that fiscally struggling localities needed something different in order to prosper," City Manager Randy Eads said. "This legislation will now allow Bristol to control its own destiny."
Eads thanked lawmakers, the governor and local business leaders Jim McGlothlin and Clyde Stacy, who initially proposed establishing a resort casino at the Bristol Mall on Gate City Highway. Last fall they announced Hard Rock International would be the operating partner, if approved by voters.
The project is forecast to create millions of dollars in gaming and other tax revenues for the city and other localities in Southwest Virginia and more than 1,000 direct jobs.
