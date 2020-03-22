During the COVID-19 pandemic, local residents are finding new ways to say goodbye to loved ones as funeral homes respond to the crisis.
“This has certainly been a challenging time, and we are doing our best to be responsible citizens while also honoring the needs of the families we serve,” said Kim Farris-Luke, owner of Farris Funeral Service in Abingdon, Virginia.
Like almost every other business these days, local funeral homes in Tennessee and Virginia have made several adjustments as a result of the pandemic, including providing livestreams of services, conducting private services for immediate family and limiting the number of people who attend services.
When the federal and state governments urged attendance for events to remain at 10 or fewer, Farris obliged.
“Since that time, we have had three families schedule services, and each one has understood the need to limit attendees and keep services private,” said Farris-Luke.
Should the funeral home serve a larger family, the business will stagger participation, seat people in separate rooms and stream the service. Farris-Luke said the funeral home is currently deciding the best way to livestream a service.
“Of course, private services can be held now and public services be scheduled at a later date,” she said.
Farris-Luke said she has been surprised at how few funeral homes seem to be complying with the government’s directive to limit attendance.
All local larger cemeteries have informed Farris that services at their facilities need to be limited to 10 people.
“Often, the people who attend services are in the age group that makes them vulnerable to the virus,” said Farris-Luke, referring to older people being considered high-risk.
“With churches canceling services, restaurants closing or offering only take-out options, we see many people restricting their activities outside the home,” Farris-Luke said. “Yet many will show up for a friend’s funeral service if one is open to the public.”
Farris-Luke said there are many other ways to show support and compassion to those who have lost a loved one, such as a phone call, card and delivery of a meal.
“I hope more of our local funeral homes will support the government’s initiative to help slow the spread of this horrible illness by keeping services private for now,” she said.
D.R. Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is also limiting the number of people who can attend services. In Friday’s Bristol Herald Courier, one of the business’s obituaries said the service was private.
Akard Funeral Home in Bristol, Tennessee, is working with each family during the pandemic, according to David Akard III, one of the owners. So far, no services have been rescheduled, and Akard noted that guidance would come from the government.
“We did have a family choose to livestream the service to help keep the crowds down but also be able to have the service their father deserved,” Akard said. “We are asking people to respect everyone’s personal space and not have any physical contact with each other.”
Akard added, “It is a tough situation, as we are in the business of helping people through their worst times and also we need to be cautious and follow the guidelines set forth from the government.”
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home said it has been monitoring the situation and will adhere to any restrictions from the government or state or national associations.
The Bristol, Tennessee funeral home is emphasizing to families how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by staying home when sick, washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes.
“We will also present different ways to express comfort and love and will try and forego the traditional shaking of hands and hugging,” Oakley-Cook said in a statement on Facebook. “Despite the concerns associated with COVID-19, we have alternatives we can share with families that will allow them to celebrate the life of their loved one in ways that promote the safety of all involved.”
Weaver Funeral Home of Bristol, Tennessee, offered several recommendations for those making arrangements, including considering small gatherings and online livestreams and private graveside services. People can also consider a memorial service at a later date.
The funeral home also suggested people come to the funeral home early to sign a register book, sign an online register book, call the family or send a card and use good hygiene.
