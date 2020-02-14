Music lovers received a Valentine’s Day present Friday as Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion organizers announced the full lineup for the 20th anniversary festival.
In the earliest reveal in festival history, southern rockers Blackberry Smoke, fan favorite Dr. Dog, bluegrass revolutionaries The SteelDrivers, country favorite Junior Brown and rising British country star Yola were added to a star-studded lineup that already includes country legend Tanya Tucker, four-time Grammy Award winner Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, bluegrass superstar Rhonda Vincent, Lonesome River Band and Folk Soul Revival.
Set to unfold Sept. 11-13, the downtown music festival is a week earlier than usual this year to accommodate Bristol Motor Speedway’s move into the NASCAR playoffs the following weekend. This installment will feature 121 bands on 16 stages over the three-day weekend.
“Every year, we have a good lineup, but this year I think we knocked it out of the park,” said Leah Ross, executive director of the Birthplace of Country Music, the festival’s parent organization.
“Blackberry Smoke is an act we’ve talked about bringing to Bristol for a very long time. And we are very excited to welcome Yola for the first time. Both are stellar acts that will be right at home here in Bristol,” Ross said. “It’s a great lineup when you have Jason Isbell and Tanya Tucker.”
Longtime country music queen Tucker is enjoying a career revival as a new generation embraces an artist who became a teenage star with hits like “Delta Dawn” and “Would You Lay With Me in a Field of Stone.” She is a two-time Grammy winner and former Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year award winner.
Isbell is among a host of artists who previously played the festival but haven’t been back in many years. Vincent fronts The Rage, which is the most award-winning band in bluegrass music.
“Rhonda hasn’t been here in a long time. We had issues getting her on the third weekend of September because she always plays a festival in Kodak, Tennessee. When we moved to the second weekend, she was available and we’re excited to have her,” Ross said.
Dr. Dog, Junior Brown, Town Mountain, Red Molly, American Aquarium, Dave Eggar and Sol Driven Train are other former standouts who will make encore appearances in 2020.
“We talked about, do we make this festival a true reunion?” Ross said.
Some new names to the lineup include more southern rock from The Steel Woods and Bishop Gunn, blues artist Son Little, Katie Pruitt and Madison Cunningham, who will blend with familiar faces like Scythian, Jim Lauderdale and Grammy nominee Amythyst Kiah.
Ross said there was no additional pressure finalizing the lineup some two months ahead of previous festivals.
“We have a talent buyer this year. He books festivals other places and one of the things that helped was he was the only voice calling people,” she said. “Before we had different members of the music committee who had a favorite genre calling people. … He would go to an agency, and if we were looking at four different artists, we were able to get them all at one time.”
The event schedule, poster and other details are to be unveiled in April, spokeswoman Kim Davis said.
Weekend passes to the 20th annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival are on sale now for $90 plus tax and fees. This year, the festival offers a simple payment plan giving guests the option of making three monthly installment payments. Weekend passes are slated to increase to $100 by May 1.
