ABINGDON, Va. — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Frost Funeral Home of Abingdon is assisting local first-responders by funding a life-saving phone application.

The app is free to all Washington County residents and abides by all HIPPAA regulations. The Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app can be downloaded from either the Apple App store or Google Play using a smart phone and entering the code #1205, according to a news release.

In an emergency, first-responders can use the app to retrieve the user’s vital information, which can then be easily taken on the ambulance or sent directly to the hospital.

